Acadia Healthcare executives are partnering with their peers at East Tennessee’s Covenant Health system on a 90-bed behavioral hospital in West Knoxville.
Construction work on the facility will begin late this year and is expected to wrap up in about a year. The hospital, which will serve both adults and adolescents, will be built with the capacity to add another 48 beds down the road.
“The shortage of resources for mental health is a national problem that we also face here in East Tennessee,” Jim VanderSteeg, Covenant’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “Covenant Health and Acadia Healthcare intend to substantially fill that gap by providing specialized treatment options for patients and increasing access to much-needed, high-quality care for the residents of Knoxville and its surrounding communities.”
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.