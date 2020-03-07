Franklin-based health care technology firm AccuReg has tapped former Concert Genetics senior vice president Blair Baker to be its chief product and information officer.
The position is new to the AccuReg C-Suite, which now has five members.
With more than 30 years of experience, Baker has worked in the Nashville health tech scene for about a decade, serving in various leadership capacities for Emdeon, MEDHOST, Concert Genetics and Baker Ventures.
In his new role, Baker is tasked with enhancing the company's technology capabilities by working to eliminate denials, decrease cost to collect, provide accurate patient price estimates, increase POS cash collections and improve patient engagement, according to a press release.
"Blair's depth of expertise is unmatched working with hospitals across the country to realize the significant financial benefit that comes from focusing on the front-end of the revenue cycle. His deep understanding of the value of our product, combined with his proven leadership experience, is a tremendous asset to our organization," Paul Shorrosh, AccuReg founder and chief executive officer, said in the release.
“Our customers recognize us as the market leader in patient access, and Blair will be instrumental in helping us continue to provide innovative solutions our customers use to improve their financial outcomes and patient experience."
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
