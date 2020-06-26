AccuReg, a Franklin-based health care technology solutions company, is ranked first for the third consecutive time among patient access solutions providers, according to the 2020 Black Book Research Survey.
Black Book Research surveyed nearly 1,800 hospital and health provider chief financial officers, vice presidents of finance and RCM, controllers, business office managers, analyst staff, consultants and directors to determine the top-performing vendors among in-demand financial software systems.
“Our goal is to deliver a combination of exceptional customer service and technology solutions that improve our clients’ financial performance and their patient engagement so it’s incredibly rewarding to be recognized as the market leader by Black Book for the third time in a row,” Paul Shorrosh, AccuReg CEO and founder, said in a press release. “We take tremendous pride in knowing we are doing our job effectively and our customers are pleased with their results.”
According to the release, AccuReg helps hospitals receive maximum payment while doing so as economically and efficiently as possible and enables price transparency by providing transformative patient access solutions.
Since its 2005 inception, the company has been on a mission to create innovative products that prevent issues at the front of the revenue cycle to eliminate lost revenue, rework and wasted cost and resources. Hospital leaders who adopt a strategic front-end focus increase revenue collected and boost patient engagement, which can drive realization of tens of millions of dollars in revenue and cost savings.
