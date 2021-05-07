An addiction rehabilitation company announced this week that it is moving its headquarters to Franklin from Phoenix.
Landmark Recovery executives intend to bring 350 jobs — including clinical therapists, nurses, digital marketers, accountants, admission consultants, food service positions, receptionists, managers and recovery coaches — to Franklin over the next five ears.
Hiring for the new headquarters, which will be located at Highwoods Properties’ 720 Cool Springs Blvd., has already begun for digital marketing, accounting and media positions.
The company cited the lower cost of doing business as one of the primary reasons for moving operations to Franklin in addition to reasonable proximity to an international airport, the “exceptional quality of life” and “highly educated workforce to tap into,” according to CEO Matt Boyle.
“Williamson County hit all those marks for us, and we couldn’t be more excited to be relocating,” Boyle said.
Landmark Recovery treats addiction to both drugs and alcohol with both inpatient and outpatient plans. Its centers — located in Phoenix, Boston, Lexington, Louisville, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Oklahoma City, Milwaukee, Norfolk, Cleveland and others — provide partial hospitalization and medical detox services.
