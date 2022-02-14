A finance cooperative across the state’s southern border has added a Tennessee clientele pool by planting a mortgage loan officer near Spring Hill.
Listerhill Credit Union — a member-owned nonprofit founded in Muscle Shoals, Ala., 70 years ago — cited Middle Tennessee’s “unprecedented economic growth” and a relentlessly booming housing market in a release announcing its decision to relocate Morgan Prestage, a Listerhill loan officer for two of her eight years in banking, to the south central part of Middle Tennessee with the express aim of capturing Spring Hill clientele.
“We are very excited to have Morgan as part of our mortgage team in Tennessee,” said Moore. “Instead of just meeting the high demand of our mortgage loan requests, we can now help our members in the Spring Hill area turn their dream homes into a reality more quickly.”
Before starting with Listerhill in 2019, Prestage served as a teller at Community Spirit Bank in Red Bay. With Listerhill, she operated as an independent loan officer for the bank’s Russellville branch. In her new role, she has been tasked with concentrating on helping local mortgage applicants fulfill their home buying goals and provide local real estate agents with an alternative option for loan referrals.
A native of Red Bay, Prestage has moved with her husband, Steven, and three children to Summertown, Tenn., an unincorporated part of Lawrence County whose zip code and mailing index include addresses in Lewis and Maury Counties.
“Having a young family that just moved to the area, I understand the challenges that potential homebuyers face, and I want to ensure that the process of buying a home is not one of those challenges,” said Prestage.
Listerhill already established its first Middle Tennessee branch in Columbia on Hatcher Lane, but the release announces the firm’s intent to open another in the near future in Spring Hill. Prestage now also invites local residents to meet her in person at the Columbia branch or at an office location to be determined in Spring Hill by appointment.
For the exact location of the office in Spring Hill or any other information, residents can visit Listerhill’s website here or call 800-239-6033.
This comes as Listerhill also expands within Alabama with a new office slated to open in Athens late this year. Listerhill now has 90,000 members and holds $1.1 billion in assets through its 17 branches. It is the seventh biggest credit union in Alabama.
