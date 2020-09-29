The Nashville health care technology company AccuReg is moving its Middle Tennessee office from Nashville to Cool Springs.
Alabama-based AccuReg opened a Nashville office four years ago. It decided to move to a larger office in Cool Springs because the company is growing.
"We recognize the value of Nashville as a health care community and we want to continue to grow our footprint here. Moving our offices to a larger, more centrally located space in the area, will help us take advantage of the significant concentration of the city's top talent,” CEO Paul Shorrosh said, according to a press release.
AccuReg helps hospitals get the highest possible payments for their services and provide price transparency.
