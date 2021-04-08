Alday Public Relations has added Mandy Crow as content and editorial director.
According to a release, Crow will oversee print, digital and social content development for Alday clients, including National Seating & Mobility, PGA of America and Operation Finally Home.
Crow joins Alday after five years at Trevecca Nazarene University, where she oversaw content and media relations for the university’s communications office. She also served as editor of TNU’s quarterly magazine.
Prior to joining Trevecca, Crow worked for 12 years as an editor and copy editor for LifeWay Christian Resources.
Crow earned her undergraduate degree at the University of Missouri and a master’s degree in theological studies at Vanderbilt University Divinity School.
“Mandy brings a wealth of experience as a writer and editor, and an established track record as a compelling storyteller,” Mike Alday, company president, said in the release. “Our clients continue to expand their content needs, and bringing Mandy aboard allows us to add depth and consistency to our efforts for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.