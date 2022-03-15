Franklin Alderman Patrick Baggett and his colleague at USI Insurance Services executives have left the corporation to launch their own insurance firm.
Full Service Insurance/USI Insurance Services is a New York-based provider of risk management services as well as employee benefit and retirement plan consulting. The company boasts of over 200 offices across the U.S. Patrick Baggett and Blake Lambert both served as long-time members of the company’s C-suite before leaving the company together to establish Branch Insurance Partners, their own independent agency in Williamson County.
“Blake and I spent many years building our business by providing a high level of expertise in our fields of specialty paired with a community-focused, client-first philosophy,” said Baggett. “We knew our clients on a personal level, and that’s the kind of culture we are building at Branch Insurance Partners.”
With a combined 27 years of industry experience between them, Baggett and Lambert have started their firm with six employees. Branch Insurance Partners focuses on both personal and commercial insurance plus life insurance, disability and employee benefits. The agency’s new office is presently under construction on Franklin Road in the northern part of the city but is expected to open this Spring.
Baggett served as vice president of commercial lines for the past 12 years at Full Service Insurance/USI.
Since moving to Tennessee with Amy, his wife, and three daughters, he has already gotten deeply involved in the community as board president for Franklin Tomorrow and a board member of the Franklin Sustainability Commission. He has also been elected to the Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen, and at the time, he still operated as a USI vice president.
Baggett successfully campaigned last fall for the BOMA seat with significant support from the family of a broker at USI and representatives of Elmington Capital Group, Luna Custom Homes and Barlow Builders to name a few. He ran against Elizabeth Wanczak of the Franklin Housing Commission.
“The past two to three years have seen quite a bit of consolidation in the insurance business with large firms, many backed by private equity capital, rolling up independent agencies and brokers,” said Lambert.
Lambert’s roots in the county go back much further, having served as USI’s VP of personal lines in Franklin for almost two years after doing the same for Full Service Insurance where he worked 14 years, though his role there began as a sales executive as early as 2006.
A Lipscomb alumnus, he graduated from Leadership Franklin — a nonprofit dedicated to developing leadership and engagement for local entrepreneurship — and is a native of Franklin; as are his wife, Andrea, and three children. Lambert also serves on the boards for Youth Leadership Franklin Inc. and The Joy Mission.
“While there can be benefits to being a part of a large organization, our belief is that clients desire a high level of professionalism along with unmatched customer service,” Lambert added. “They want to be able to pick up the phone and have their needs and concerns met by a familiar professional advisor who knows their exposures immediately. Our vision is to deliver to our clients a great customer service comeback.”
This follows USI’s 2021 buyout spree, which included the acquisition of the insurance arm of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. last May.
In September, USI announced its acquisition of Iowa-based Reynolds & Reynolds, Inc. as well as Insurance and Capital Management, LLC. based outside Seattle. By October, they announced the acquisition of Louisiana-based Daul Insurance, and in November, USI heralded its purchase of Griffin MacLean Insurance Brokers, another Washington-state operation.
