Personal injury law firm Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys has opened an office in Franklin and tapped Daniel Necci to oversee it.
Previously, Necci worked in private practice as special assistant to the corporation counsel of Walworth
County in Wisconsin and as the district attorney of Walworth County.
Necci is a 2005 graduate of Marquette University Law School and is licensed to practice law in Tennessee, Wisconsin and Alabama.
“We are proud to begin serving the great people of Tennessee with the opening of our new Nashville office,”
Alexander Shunnarah, founder and president of the firm that bears his name, said in a release. “Our firm is committed to excellence and adding Daniel Necci to our team will allow us to continue fighting for justice for our even more clients who have been wrongfully injured throughout Tennessee.”
Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys now boasts 20 offices across nine states, with more than 400 attorneys and staff members. It has represented more than 55,000 clients and recovered over $800 million for them to date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.