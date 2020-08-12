Commercial builders American Constructors, Inc. recently relocated from its longtime home in Nashville to Maryland Farms in Brentwood.
The company spent 34 years in its location in West End at 2900 Vanderbilt Place.
The firm will relocate to the Fairlawns Building at 5203 Maryland Way in September after acquiring the building.
“As an employee-owned, locally-grown company, it was important for us to move closer to home for many of our employees, and to invest into their community," President and CEo Harold Brewer said in a press release. "The Fairlawns building helps position us for future growth through its size and location."
The Fairlawns Building at Maryland Farms was built in 1989 and was designed to reflect the historic architecture of those original structures, with expansive second story balconies, brick façade and multiple stately columns. The space includes both individual offices and open meeting spaces for the firm to use for client meetings and training.
American Constructors was founded in 1979 by U.S. Ambassador Joe M. Rodgers along with a group of local business leaders, including Jack Massey and Ted Welch. Later, Joe’s nephew, Ed Rodgers, Jr., was named president and CEO, a position he held until his death in 2006.
Brewer has been employed with American Constructors since graduating from college in 1981 and then working his way up to president and CEO.
The firm employs sixty people and billed more than $112 million in construction contracts in 2019.
The firm has constructed many well-known buildings in Nashville such as: Country Music Hall of Fame, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Loews Vanderbilt Plaza, Wildhorse Saloon, Blair School of Music, Ford Ice Center, Vanderbilt University Student Recreation Center, University of the South Smith Hall, Lipscomb University Shinn Event Center, Martin Luther King, Jr. Academic Magnet School, Brentwood Academy, Pope John Paul II High School, Christ Presbyterian Academy, NHC Cool Springs and NHC Place at the Trace.
The firm’s current projects include Hillsboro High School, Stevens Valley Church, Lipscomb University Elam Hall, University of the South Commons, LHP Trevecca Towers, and Vanderbilt University 1101 19th Ave S. Multiuse Facility.
