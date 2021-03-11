Robin Bradley, chief operating officer for Franklin-based American Health Partners, is one of 19 distinguished health care leaders nationwide being inducted into the McKnight’s Women of Distinction Hall of Honor.
McKnight’s Women of Distinction is a joint award program of McKnight’s Long-Term Care News and McKnight’s Senior Living that recognizes women who have made significant contributions to the senior living and skilled nursing professions or have demonstrated exceptional commitment to these fields.
“I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this important industry recognition,” Michael Bailey, chief executive officer of American Health Partners, said. “Robin’s leadership has contributed to improving operations, growing leaders, and expanding and enhancing our business plans. She’s also been instrumental in growing our organization’s American Health Plans division, which offers provider-owned Medicare Advantage plans (ISNPs) for individuals living in long-term care institutions.”
In her current role, Bailey added, Bradley’s vision and in-depth knowledge of the long-term care industry is enhancing health care availability and outcomes for individuals served by the company’s seven divisions, operating across nine states.
“I’m passionate about improving access to coordinated, quality health care,” Bradley said, “and being COO allows me to work beside more than 4,300 colleagues at American Health Partners who share that passion.”
Nominations for the Hall of Honor were judged by an external panel of industry experts. All winners will be celebrated at a virtual awards event on May 18. Click here to see the full list of inductees.
American Health Partners says it provides a continuum of health care services for adults and seniors, including long-term support for daily living, home health and hospice, and short-term care focused on recovery and rehabilitation. It has operations in Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi. For more information, visit AmHealthPartners.com or call 615-902-5200.
