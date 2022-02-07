Franklin-based American Health Partners announced Monday that its Clarksville location has been awarded the Gold Seal of Approval from The Joint Commission.
American Health Communities-Clarksville is a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center. All AHC skilled nursing facilities are accredited by The Joint Commission whose Gold Seal is an award reserved for healthcare organizations who rank among the top of national metrics for quality of care and patient safety. At present, less than 30 percent of skilled nursing organizations in Tennessee have earned the Gold Seal according to the press release.
The Joint Commission accredited AHC-Clarksville after intensive evaluations of its practices, focusing on what meets their quality standards for provision of care and treatment. Other evaluation nodes include emergency procedures, infection prevention and medication management.
“We’ve always been proud of our teams’ commitment to quality care, but it is even more gratifying when their accomplishments are recognized by a highly regarded independent organization like The Joint Commission,” said Michael Bailey, CEO of American Health Partners. “This accreditation is important to our residents and their families because it lets them know they can trust AHC to deliver great care today and in the future.”
The Commission bases its standards on consultation with healthcare experts, quality assurance professionals and patients. The Commission supports those standards with published studies and consensus among pundits in the field about what best helps healthcare firms measure and sustain continuous quality improvement.
“I’m very proud of our team for all of their hard work, collaboration and commitment to excellence which enabled us to earn this important accreditation,” said Bob Collins, Administrator at AHC-Clarksville. “As this accreditation shows, our team at AHC Clarksville is focused on continuous improvement and meeting the highest standards for delivering safe, quality care to our residents and patients each and every day.”
Relatedly last summer, five senior care-focused facilities under American Health Partners who also earned or whose employees earned annual awards from the Tennessee Health Care Association.
