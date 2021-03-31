Franklin resident Dan MacDonald has been promoted to vice president of marketing and communications for the Franklin-based health care company American Health Partners.
MacDonald will oversee marketing and communications for the company’s seven divisions across nine states that provide a continuum of health care services for adults and seniors. He joined American Health Partners in November 2020 as senior director of communications. Previously he was a communications consultant for Brookdale Senior Living, served as senior director of corporate communications for Dollar General and as vice president of corporate communications for Bridgestone-Americas.
“Dan quickly proved to be a respected and valued member of our team with a thorough understanding of the health care industry,” Michael Bailey, chief executive officer of American Health Partners, said in a news release. “He brings unique perspectives to the role from his experiences as a communications executive and journalist. We are fortunate to have Dan’s leadership and expertise as American Health Partners continues to grow.”
MacDonald worked as a broadcast journalist for 20 years before moving into corporate communications, earning three Emmy Awards and two prestigious Edward Murrow Awards for excellence in reporting.
“Developing and executing the right communication and marketing strategies are key to any company’s success,” MacDonald said. “We have a great team at American Health Partners and I look forward to the opportunity to contribute to its accomplishments and future growth.”
MacDonald holds a bachelor’s degree in International Relations from Michigan State University and a master’s degree in Journalism from Northwestern University. On occasion he shares his experience with communications studies students at Middle Tennessee State University.
He and his wife, Heather, have a son, Ian, who attends the University of Tennessee.
