Franklin-based American Health Partners tapped its regional director in Kansas and Missouri to take over its TruHealth Division.
TruHealth renders healthcare services to members of specialized Medicare Advantage plans in 10 states. Bridget Grover served as its regional director of clinical operations in Kansas and Missouri for over a year before AHP promoted her to the national director’s chair. She originally joined TruHealth in 2019 as a physician assistant and was quickly promoted to clinical program manager for Kansas Health Advantage.
“Bridget has done outstanding work and delivered exceptional results since joining our company,” said Robin Bradley, chief operating officer, American Health Partners. “Her leadership will help ensure members of our Medicare Advantage plans benefit from our innovate model of care, which leverages interdisciplinary TruHealth clinical teams to improve members’ health and quality of life."
As regional director for TruHealth, Grover previously supervised the offering of enhanced bedside care for Medicare beneficiaries in Institutional Special Needs Plans managed by American Health Plans, a sister division to TruHealth. American Health Partners attributes her rapid rise to her success in these markets.
Relatedly, the American Health Plans division’s vice president Jason Haney was honored in August last year with a Future Leader award from Aging Media Network Inc. for outstanding performance in the last two years, increasing ISNP memberships by 218 percent and increasing participating facilities from 72 to 217.
As director, Grover is expected to oversee the enhancement of the division’s ISNP operations, patient outcomes and clinical training. She will also be responsible for leading teams of nurse practitioners, physician assistants and nurse case managers who deliver care in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities where American Health Plans currently operates Medicare Advantage ISNP plans.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this amazing TruHealth team and look forward to continuing our work to provide great outcomes for our members, facilities and partners,” said Grover.
Grover brings over two decades’ worth of clinical experience to the new role from the acute-care space, emergency departments and family medicine practices. She earned her bachelor’s degree as a physician assistant from Wichita State University where she also received a bachelor’s in exercise physiology. She is currently pursuing her master’s degree in healthcare law at Regent University in Virginia with a projected May graduation date.
American Health Partners provides continuum-of-care services for adults and seniors, ranging from long-term assistance in daily living, home health and hospice and short-term care dealing with recovery and rehabilitation. The corporation has national operations, and one of its regional divisions includes Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee. That region boasts of 29 senior living, skilled nursing and rehab centers; five mental health facilities; over 60 long-term care pharmacies and a collection of home health and hospice offices serving 34 counties.
