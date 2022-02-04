Aubrey P. Boutique to close, eyes prospective properties for relocation

Aubree P. Boutique in Downtown Franklin will be close down after finishing out its normal business hours for the month of February according to an announcement from the owner.
Aubree Parker — owner of the women’s clothing, jewelry and accessories store at 117 3rd Avenue North — shared on Facebook that she is closing up shop due to overhead after five and a half years in operation.
However, Parker is now looking for a more cost effective location to set up shop for her customers. In the meantime, shoppers can still find and purchase her boutique goods in City Farmhouse until Feb. 28.
“After 5.5 years in the beautiful 117 3rd Avenue North house in historic Downtown Franklin, I have unfortunately lost my lease,” Parker said. “The opportunity in 2016 to start my business under this roof of a beautiful shop allowed me to envision and create a business around fashion, which I have always loved greatly. It saw me through many ups and downs in life, while standing strong throughout the challenges brought forth during a global pandemic.”
City Farmhouse is a nationally recognized vendor of curated antiques and vintage home decor that took over in Oct. 2020 what was previously The Shop Around the Corner yet kept three of the latter’s original tenants: Aubree P. Boutique, Sarah Menkel Art and Vintage Jolie.
The Parker’s boutique stayed with the new owners for the last year and a quarter. The Shop Around the Corner owners had been the landlords for a decade prior.
City Farmhouse owners Kim and David Leggett grew one of their locations previously at The Barn Door. In 2015, they announced they would permanently relocate to The Factory at Franklin where they ultimately established an offshoot brand, Urban Thrifter, once their original storefront downtown was already six years old.
In addition to looking for a new location, Parker says she intends to coordinate future pop-up shops as City Farmhouse has done in the past and sustain her online presence.
