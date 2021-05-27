Williamson, Inc. hosted a ceremony to induct the new Two Town Center into the County Chamber of Commerce Thursday morning, May 27, 2021 next to its sister complex, One Town Center.
The latest addition to the mixed-use, 600-acre development Berry Farms project at the Interstate 65 interchange with Peytonsville Road, Two Town Center houses anchor tenant Crestmark Bank with about 78,000 square feet of suite office space currently available across two floors, which compounds with the 3,200 square feet remaining at One Town Center.
Touted by Williamson Inc. President and CEO Matt Largen at the ceremony to be the largest corporate taxpayer in Williamson County, Boyle Investment Co. signed its lease agreement with Michigan-based Crestmark Bank as well as the construction contract before the onset of pandemic. The quarantine threatened to derail the project around April 2020, according to a Boyle spokesperson onsite.
Two Town Center — positioned north of Ramsey Solutions — and the development of its sister complex before it are stepping-stone investments that Boyle made to attract the best restaurants, residents and other tenants to a third development now under construction: the so-called “donut hole” at the center of the 600-acre project site.
One Town Center features Trexis Insurance Corp. and others in 105,000 square feet of office space. The Berry Farms project in its entirety is projected to offer 3 million square feet of office space, 1,100 residential units and 1.8 million square feet of retail space once the third development is complete.
Tyler Berry, a member of the property's namesake family, attended the ceremony to cut the ribbon personally.
(0) comments
