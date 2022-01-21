Boyle Investment Company has attracted familiar fitness studios — each already present on two other Boyle properties — to its Berry Farms campus.
Both Club Pilates and F-45 have leased Berry Farms spaces on the ground floor of Town Center at Berry Farms, which adds just shy of 30,000 square feet to the already 135,000 square feet of leased retail space thus far for the 600-acre community. The newcomers also add to an already competitive fitness studio market at Berry Farms, which features The Barre, CrossFit Goose Creek and Free Flow Yoga.
“To us, doing business right means taking the time to build community and foster lasting relationships with our partners. It’s fundamental to us, and it’s a pleasure to grow with companies such as Club Pilates and F-45, who are key members of so many of our projects,” said Phil Fawcett, managing partner at Boyle. “Our pedestrian-friendly streets connect tenants and visitors to so much more than a location – these partners’ decision to expand their footprint at Boyle’s properties also allows us to further enhance connectivity and healthy lifestyles at the center of Berry Farms.”
F-45 is a functional training studio providing 45-minute workouts aimed at ensuring daily movement that incorporates both circuit and high-intensity interval training into a regimented plan, and it represents a global fitness community that focuses on exactly this sort of fast-pace, results-oriented training.
“This will be our third location at a Boyle property, and we couldn’t be more pleased to add Berry Farms to our roster,” said Robert Burnett, general partner and co-owner of F-45. “The community itself is an unmatched asset with proximity to Cool Springs, and we’re excited to grow together. The relationship of trust we’ve established is the cherry on top of our decision to open at a fantastic location like Berry Farms.”
Irvine, Calif.-based Club Pilates by contrast is an inclusive studio for full-body workout classes at all levels of experience.
“We are excited to bring our services to Berry Farms, a growing area where we’ll be able to help more people reach their fitness goals,” said Tom Fielder, owner of several Club Pilates franchises in Middle Tennessee. “Having a true partner in Boyle to succeed and grow with is a real pleasure.”
This latest development phase is slated to be complete this quarter. Club Pilates and F-45 now join more than 40 other retail, restaurant and service tenants at Berry Farms. At the interchange of Peytonsville Road and Interstate 65, the campus is additionally home to Aetna, Lee Company, Ramsey Solutions and Trexis Insurance among more than a million square feet of office space.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.