A Boston real estate firm has purchased an office building in Cool Springs for $43.5 million.
TA Realty purchased the building at 302 Innovation Drive on Dec. 23 from the Charlotte developer Crescent Communities. Crescent Communities bought the 16 acre site in 2015 for $2.7 million.
The Nashville Business Journal first reported the sale, calling the price per square foot of $280 the highest price for an office building in Cool Springs.
The five-story, silver LEED certified building was constructed in 2017, according to county records. It has just over 155,000 square feet of office space.
The building is adjacent to the building housing Jackson National Life Insurance Company.
