The coronavirus outbreak forced the Brentwood tech company Takl, which runs a platform offering on demand handyman services, to pause operations in March, but the company hopes to bring its app back online some time this summer.
Takl is an application that allows home owners to find gig workers to do small jobs around the home like mowing a lawn, hanging a TV or moving large appliances. About half of the jobs posted on the Uber-like app require workers to go inside the home.
In mid-March, the company decided to suspend operations until further notice to keep customers, providers and employees safe.
The company has a headquarters in Brentwood, and had to lay off some employees. Earlier this year, the company had a presence in 140 different markets across the U.S.
Vice President of Public Relations Jack Johnson said the company is now aiming to bring the app back online by mid- to late summer.
Johnson said the company is taking a conservative approach to restarting the app because it doesn’t want to shut it down again.
When the app comes back online, Johnson said the company will likely be giving guidance to providers, who are independent contractors, recommending that they follow local regulations and CDC guidelines to keep providers and customers safe.
Takl is also planning to roll out a brand new service in the fall. Takl+ will connect home owners with larger projects to licensed businesses that can get the job done. Johnson said that the company started planning for the new service late last year, and has been aggressively recruiting licensed businesses for the new service.
While the virus outbreak has forced the company into dormancy, Johnson said he’s optimistic about Takl’s future.
“People are changing the way they do things. More people are using Shipt for grocery delivery. More people are ordering food through Uber Ears,” he said. “I think a lot of that is going to stick with us. I think the future is very promising for Takl because people are turning to technology to do more things.”
Of course, people are using many of those technologies to stay apart from each other. The nature of work offered on Takl makes that difficult, but the world has changed dramatically since the company suspended operations and the service may change as well.
Maybe there will be a whole new category of Takl providers who help customers fix the audio on their Zoom meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.