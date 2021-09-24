California Closets cut the ribbon on its new Design & Production Center of Excellence Thursday evening.
The center is a new construction developed in the Sidco Design District of South Nashville on 2601 Winford Avenue. This expands the California Closets Nashville franchise, based in Cool Springs, into Davidson County.
“My vision when purchasing the California Closets Nashville franchise in 2015 was to grow a local business that stood out with exceptional product and customer experience,” said Kurt Schusterman, local brand franchisee. “As the owner with over 50 dedicated employees, I am delighted that we will be able to further this brand’s legacy and deliver a magnificent place for our team to work, earn and collaborate with clients.”
Its 26,000 square feet comprise a cutting-edge production facility with interactive features to provide patrons with hands-on shopping experience. A kiosk in its foyer shows vignettes of custom organizational elements of a home on a wide, touchscreen heads-up display. The facility features full-scale wall displays of brand-exclusive materials like board finishes and hardware; these include drawer handles, closet doors and shelving in contemporary, modern, traditional and transitional styles.
The newly built design center offers onsite training for designers and installers, but it also takes on some of the features of the preexistent showroom in Franklin, the only other California Closets location in Tennessee.
The ribbon cutting festivities included the country outlaw music performance of East Tennessee-native MJ Branham, serenading entrants from the foyer as they started tours of the facility.
Founded in 1978 by Neil Balter, California Closets is a custom closet and home storage manufacturer based in Richmond, Ca., with 155 franchising showrooms and businesses like these throughout Canada, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico and the United States. It established its first Tennessee location in Franklin in 2015. Since 1998, it has operated as a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation, a Toronto-based public real estate services company.
