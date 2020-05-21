The Carnivore Meat Company, which opened in downtown Franklin in November 2014 and later moved to its current location in The Factory at Franklin, will be closing its retail location May 29.
The owners, S.J. and Virginia Botha, posted on the company’s Facebook page earlier this week that even though they’re closing the retail location at The Factory, they’ll still be offering their dried meats through online orders.
“It is with both sadness and anticipation that we announce the closure of our retail butcher shop at the end of May,” they stated on their Facebook page. “With your support, our dried meats have taken off across the country. We will be opening a new USDA facility in June, where we will focus just on these products.”
The Carnivore Meat Company, which moved to The Factory in June 2016, has specialized in various cuts of meat, including beef, poultry pork, sausages and cold cuts. It evidently had its share of loyal customers.
“I’m so crestfallen,” one commented in response to the Facebook post. “[I] have been visiting since the day you opened at the first place on Columbia. I’ll still be ordering online but I’ll miss the sweet sound of that biltong machine.”
Another customer responded, “We will miss our in-store visits, but we’re so proud of you all for spreading your wings!”
