The country’s largest bank is taking several more steps to become a major player in the Middle Tennessee market.
JPMorgan Chase officials have secured approvals to build Chase branches in Franklin near Highway 96 and in Murfreesboro on Memorial Boulevard. Those offices put the lending giant on course to have 14 branches in Greater Nashville by the middle of next year, about three years after it opened the doors to its first area retail building on Franklin Road in Berry Hill.
In Franklin, Chase has begun construction work at the former site of a Back Yard Burgers restaurant at the intersection of South Royal Oaks Boulevard and Center Point Place, a block south of Highway 96. That office — which will sit within a stone’s throw of branches of Pinnacle Bank, First Horizon Bank, Wells Fargo and Southeast Financial Credit Union — is expected to open its doors by year’s end. It will be the bank’s second outpost in Williamson County, joining an office at 3030 Mallory Lane that should open in September.
“Expanding into Williamson County is a very important step for us,” said Denise Horvath, who heads up Chase’s branch operations in Tennessee. “Our philosophy is we want to build our branches where people live, work and shop.”
In Rutherford County, Chase will build an office at the corner of Memorial Boulevard and Castlewood Drive, a little bit north of the Murfreesboro airport. That building, Chase’s first in Rutherford, is slated to open in the first half of 2022 (along with one at the corner of Old Hickory Boulevard and Nolensville Pike).
Horvath and her team will in June swing open the doors to a branch in Bellevue and a month later set up shop in Hendersonville. A year from now, their Middle Tennessee office network — which they’ve said they want to grow to about 20 over time — will be roughly the same size as those of local players Reliant Bank and First Farmers & Merchants Bank as well as Wells Fargo.
