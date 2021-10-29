The biggest bank in the U.S. announced Thursday, Oct. 28 that it plans to open two new Franklin branches, the latest move in an aggressive expansion campaign targeting Middle Tennessee for the last two years and counting.
JPMorgan Chase’s new locales — the first to open at 1015 Center Point Place in southern Franklin and the second to open in Cool Springs at 3030 Mallory Lane — promise job opportunities for local residents. The Cool Springs branch, originally scheduled to open in September, is now slated to open next week.
This marks the bank’s 12th branch opening in the Greater Nashville Metropolitan Statistical Area. At present, the bank still aims to raise that number to between 15 and 20 branches in Middle Tennessee, though no timeline has been released for future branch openings.
The Center Point Place branch — one block south of Highway 96 — just opened its doors this week in the former Backyard Burgers storefront, which quietly closed in December 2020 to leave three other locations still open in Williamson County aside from its corporate office in Nashville. It sits within spitting distance of Pinnacle Bank, First Horizon Bank, Wells Fargo and Southeast Financial Credit Union. The second opening in Cool Springs will fill the now vacant building previously occupied by the Gary Force Acura Pre-owned car dealership, which also closed recently.
“We are excited to open our doors at these two fantastic locations in Williamson County,” said Denise Horvath, market director at Chase. “There is just so much opportunity here. We were strategic and intentional about finding the right locations that would be best for our customers — close to where they live and work.”
Horvath told the Nashville Post earlier this year that Williamson County was “a very important step" in the $2.7 trillion lending titan’s Tennessee expansion efforts. By April, the bank had already notched approvals for new branches not only in Franklin but also its first office in Murfreesboro on the corner of Memorial Boulevard and Castlewood Drive north of the Murfreesboro airport with the expectation of establishing a total of 14 branches in the Greater Nashville MSA by mid-2022. On a similar timeline, Rutherford County is expected to see its second location at the corner of Old Hickory Boulevard and Nolensville Pike as well.
Each branch is expected to staff a team of eight to 10 new hires from the area as local bankers.
In addition to standard, round-the-clock ATMs for digital transactions, the banks will also feature WiFi and charging stations to service meeting spaces such as casual booths, a so-called digital access bar, a living room and meeting pods.
The tenth Middle Tennessee branch opened in at 298 Indian Lake Blvd. in Hendersonville on Aug. 26. The first Chase branch in Middle Tennessee opened in December 2019 in Berry Hill.
