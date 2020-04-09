The top executives at Community Health Systems have agreed to salary cuts that, combined with other initiatives, will channel more than $3 million to a fund that helps the hospital company’s employees in need.
In response to the spread of COVID-19 and its economic effects, CHS Chairman and CEO Wayne Smith is taking s 25 percent cut to his $1.6 million salary for the rest of 2020 while the rest of the company’s top executives and regional presidents have agreed to forgo 10 percent or thereabouts of their salaries. In addition, the non-management directors of the Franklin-based company are donating 25 percent of their remaining 2020 cash stipend to the CHS Cares Fund. Combined, these moves will generate more than $1.5 million for the fund.
Also pitching in to help CHS workers facing hardship is the CHS Foundation, which is giving $1.25 million. On top of that, Smith is paying another $200,000.
The executive suites of other local public companies, SmileDirectClub and Genesco among them, have made similar pay pledges in the face of COVID-19’s disruption. Last week, HCA executives committed to a 30 percent pay cut and other measures to help fund that company’s employee support fund.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.