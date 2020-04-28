The leaders of Franklin-based Community Health Systems have agreed to sell three of their hospitals in Texas and Florida as they continue the work of trimming their debt load.
Terms of the proposed sales of 231-bed Abilene Regional Medical Center and the 188-bed Brownwood Regional Medical Center in West Texas to Hendrick Health System and the 84‑bed St. Cloud Regional Medical Center in Central Florida to Orlando Health aren’t yet being disclosed. The Florida transaction is expected to close this summer while the regulatory process in Texas forecast to conclude by the end of the third quarter.
Combined with the plan announced last week to sell another Texas hospital, CHS executives have now struck deals to unload nearly 5 percent of the roughly 14,400 beds in their portfolio at the end of 2019. Going back to late 2016, the company has sold hospitals home to about half of the more than 30,000 beds it owned following the $7.3 billion acquisition of Health Management Associates in early 2014. In the past six years, its hospital count has shrunk from 206 hospitals in 29 states to 99 in 17 states.
Shares of CHS (Ticker: CYH) rose 3 percent to $3.63 Monday. Year to date, they’re up about 30 percent.
