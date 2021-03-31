The parent company of the Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. burger brands is looking for a new chief information officer after its top tech executive decamped for a full-service peer.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers announced this week it has hired Darla Morse to be its CIO, effective April 12. Morse will oversee the Colorado-based company’s enterprise tech strategy, including its digital platforms, corporate and restaurant systems and data management, among other things. Red Robin and its franchisees run about 540 restaurants across the United States and Canada.
Morse had been with Franklin-based CKE since April 2019, when she made the move from Inspire Brands, a company that — like CKE — is owned by investment firm Roark Capital. She has more than 25 years of IT experience, including at Walt Disney World and SeaWorld.
"We are thrilled to welcome Darla as our CIO. She brings to Red Robin significant experience enabling business strategies through technology solutions that elevate guest engagement, operational execution and brand affinity. Her strong track record in the restaurant and entertainment industries will help accelerate our transformation strategy and related technology evolution,” Red Robin President and CEO Paul J.B. Murphy III said in a statement. “We believe she is a great fit for our company as we position our brand for sustained, profitable growth."
CKE, which moved its headquarters here from Southern California in 2016, runs about 4,000 company-owned and franchised restaurants in 45 states and 42 countries.
