The Franklin company CKE Restaurant Holdings, the parent of Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr., has appointed a new Chief Financial Officer and a new Chief Technology Officer.
Lance Tucker, who was previously the CFO of Jack and the Box, will now be CKE’s CFO. Before that, he spent nine years at Papa John’s serving in several roles, such as CFO, Chief Administrative Officer and Treasurer.
Phil Crawford will be CKE’s new Chief Technology officer. Most recently he was the CTO at Godiva Chocolatier, and has also served as the Chief Information Officer for Shake Shack. According to a press release, Crawford will be charged with transforming CKE into a “technology-forward, data-driven organization.”
