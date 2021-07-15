The CFO of insurer Clover Health will leave the Cool Springs-based company next month to move closer to home to help manage the health of a family member.
Joseph Wagner has led the financial team at Clover since early 2020 and before that was a regional CFO at UnitedHealth for nearly four years. The 47-year-old said he is looking to give more energy and attention to his family and will seek a position at a privately held company to help him do so.
“I deeply believe in and support Clover’s focus on health equity and mission to improve every life. I will be watching and cheering along the way,” Wagner said in a statement.
The board of Clover, which went public during the special purpose acquisition company spree early this year, has named Mark Herbers, a director at global consulting firm AlixPartners, to be interim CFO until a search committee identifies Wagner’s successor.
“On behalf of Clover, I want to personally thank Joe for his hard work navigating the COVID-19 pandemic while simultaneously taking Clover public,” CEO Vivek Garipalli said. “We are entering an exciting phase of expansion as a public company and, following the recent appointments of a new Chief Growth Officer and Chief Strategy & Development Officer, we continue to develop our best-in-class management team to ensure we maximize our opportunities moving forward.”
Clover manages care for Medicare beneficiaries in 11 states. The company’s shares (Ticker: CLOV) were trading at $8.30 late Thursday, down 4.4 percent for the day. Year to date, the shares are down about 46 percent.
