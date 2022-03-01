Clover Health, a Franklin-based technology company committed to improving health equity for seniors, has hired Conrad Wai as Chief Technology Officer to drive development and growth of Clover’s flagship technology platform, the Clover Assistant, per a press release.
Wai will report to Andrew Toy, who will maintain oversight of the company’s technology strategy in his role as President.
“Conrad is a world-class technologist and will take the lead on day-to-day Clover Assistant product development, engineering and deployment," said Toy. "His background in driving success through constant product iteration at large technology organizations, combined with his healthcare background, makes him a perfect fit for realizing the full potential of the Clover Assistant."
Prior to joining Clover, Wai served as Senior Vice President of Product for Hinge Health, where he oversaw numerous functions including product management, design, data analytics and growth.
Wai previously held product leadership positions at Yahoo! Inc. and Google, and earlier in his career worked in venture capital, consulting and engineering. Wai attained B.S. and M.S. degrees in Computer Science from Stanford University.
“I’m thrilled to be joining Clover Health to help fulfill its mission of using technology to empower every physician to be successful in delivering data driven value-based care," said Wai. "Andrew and I have a shared vision of using technology to make healthcare more personalized and accessible. I saw great success with that at Hinge Health and I’m looking forward to continuing that journey at Clover."
