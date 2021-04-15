One of Middle Tennessee’s newest publicly traded companies has tapped the former principal deputy administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to join its board of directors and serve as a member of its audit committee.
Franklin-based Clover Health, a tech-enabled health insurer specializing in the Medicare Advantage population, became public earlier in January via a merger with special purpose acquisition company Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings, which went public in April 2020 and took on the Clover name as part of the deal. The transaction valued Clover at an enterprise value of approximately $3.7 billion.
Demetrios Kouzoukas, who oversaw operations and policy development for the Medicare Fee-for-Service and Medicare Advantage programs at CMS, will join the seven-person board alongside a slate of health tech executives and Chelsea Clinton.
Prior to serving in the Trump Administration, Kouzoukas was the deputy general counsel and principal associate deputy secretary for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from 2003 to 2008. He has also served as General Counsel for UnitedHealthcare’s Medicare and Retirement division as well as practices at several Washington D.C. law firms. He specializes in evolving regulatory frameworks, new business models (Clover participates in some new CMS payment model initiatives), administrative law and government procedure.
“Clover and the U.S. government have a shared mission of supporting the health of Medicare beneficiaries and making every tax dollar as impactful as possible,” Founder and CEO Vivek Garipalli said in a release. “Demetrios is a significant addition to the Board. Having led the legal and regulatory affairs department of the Medicare division at UnitedHealth, he understands the opportunity and challenge of operating at scale. He has an encyclopedic knowledge of Medicare rules and regulations, combined with an incredibly astute business and strategy acumen. We are grateful that Demetrios is joining us on this very important journey.”
Kouzoukas comes aboard as amid a broad expansion for the company that is set to increase its coverage to 108 counties in eight states, including Arizona, Georgia, Mississippi, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. In October, Clover landed a partnership with Walmart to provide health care for its nearly half-a-million patients eligibility for Medicare Advantage in Georgia.
