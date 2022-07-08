Coaches Corner Sports Grill in Spring Hill has closed.
The restaurant opened in October 2020 on Port Royal Road, and this week a sign was on the front door of the business which reads, "Thank you Spring Hill for all your support. Hope to see you again."
The businesses website and social media pages did not have any announcements about the closing, and the Home Page was not able to reach anyone at the business' phone number for comment.
It's unclear if the restaurant will be closed temporarily or permanently.
The bar and grill was the subject of a criminal investigation in December 2020 by Williamson County Sheriff's Office and Spring Hill Police Department after the business' owner Eric Byford was followed by a WCSO deputy for allegedly speeding before exiting his tuck with a knife and entered the back of the restaurant before fleeing out the front.
That investigation saw the seizure of unspecified narcotics but resulted in no charges against Byford.
