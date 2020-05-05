On Thursday, May 7 at noon, Robert Collins of The Wealth Management Group will join Home Page publisher, Kelly Gilfillan, to discuss the volatile markets and investment principles to apply during a crisis such as the pandemic.
Other topics will include how today's stock market compares to other times of national crisis such as 9/11 or the 2008 recession. Questions can be asked by viewers if they are registered here.
Collins serves The Wealth Management Group as Chief Executive Officer. He is an LPL Registered Principal and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) specializing in comprehensive wealth management which encompasses all areas of financial planning. These include investment allocation strategies, retirement income strategies, corporate stock options, insurance planning, corporate retirement plans and multi generational legacy planning.
Collins is a native of Brentwood and attended Scales Elementary, Northside Junior High and Brentwood High School. He graduated from the University of Mississippi with a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) in Finance. Robert also earned his CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) designation from Belmont University.
Collins is registered with LPL Financial for securities in 22 states. He has his Series 7, 24, 6, 31 and 63 registrations. He is also licensed for life, health, disability and long term care insurance. Robert serves in a dual capacity at The WMG as a comprehensive wealth advisor and also as a supervisory branch manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.