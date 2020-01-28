Community Health Systems executives this week said they are raising $1.46 billion via a sale of five-year debt. The private offering grew more than 40 percent from its originally planned $1.02 billion and will have an interest rate of 6.625 percent.
Franklin-based CHS will use the proceeds of this latest debt deal — which comes about two months after a series of similar transactions — to buy back debt set to mature next year and paying 5.125 percent in interest as well as about $425 million of 6.25 percent notes due in 2023.
Shares of CHS (Ticker: CYH) were up 2.5 percent to about $4.69 Tuesday afternoon. They have nearly doubled in recent weeks thanks to a positive 2020 preview and are up about 20 percent over the past year.
Tivity
Tivity Health shares are fairly valued these days, Piper Sandler analyst Sean Wieland told clients earlier this week, and the Franklin-based company will need time to generate cross-selling momentum between its fitness business and the Nutrisystem operation acquired last year.
Wieland has downgraded Tivity to ‘neutral’ from ‘overweight’ but is keeping his price target for the company at $25. Tivity shares (Ticker: TVTY) were down 1.4 percent to $22.85 Tuesday afternoon. They have risen more than 30 percent over the past six months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.