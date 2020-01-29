Americana Taphouse officially opened in the former Puckett’s Boat House space in downtown Franklin Wednesday, and there are various ways to help mark its opening.
Serving lunch and dinner, the Americana Taphouse menu features Southern takes on American classics, with burgers, sandwiches, tacos, salads and creative entrées, each dish thoughtfully curated to pair with the restaurant’s robust selection of craft beers.
Several events are on tap this week to give the community the opportunity to check out the new menu and experience the fun, comfortable environment, like the Americana Taphouse Launch Party on Thursday and the Avondale Brewing Co. Release Party on Friday.
The launch party will begin at 5 p.m. with male country singer-songwriter Matt Marinchick providing live entertainment. The celebration will also include food specials, 2-for-1 beers and exclusive Americana Taphouse giveaways. Representatives from local New Heights, Black Abbey and Jackalope breweries will be onsite with samples and swag, and the first 30 guests will receive an all-new Americana Taphouse pint glass. Click here for the Taphouse menu.
On Friday, Avondale Brewing Co. will make a stop at Americana Taphouse from 6-10 p.m. as part of their launch into Music City. The event will feature four of the Birmingham-based brewery’s popular brews, including Sour Pash passionfruit sour, Spring Street saison, Mosey amber lager, and A-OK IPA, with drink specials, Avondale concert ticket giveaways and other activities.
The ribbon cutting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 4-6 p.m. Reservations are recommended for the launch event and the Avondale release party and are being accepted by phone at (615)790-2309.
Americana Taphouse will be open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Happy hour will be Monday-Sunday from 3-6 p.m. and include $5 mules and A. Marshall Hospitality family wines, $2 off draft beers, and half off starters.
