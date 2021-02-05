Condado Tacos, a restaurant chain with plans for 20 locations in five states, plans to open a location in Franklin in late 2021.
In 2020, Condado Tacos announced its first Tennessee location would open at Capitol View in the Gulch in Nashville in the second quarter of 2021.
The second Tennessee location is slated for a third-quarter opening at McEwen Northside, a 45-acre mixed-use development in Cool Springs. McEwen Northside was developed by Boyle Investment Company and Northwood Ravin.
The Columbus, Ohio-based chain opened in 2014.
“We knew when we made the decision to open in Tennessee we wanted to eventually be in the Cool Springs area, and our entire team is looking forward to welcoming guests to our McEwen Northside location,” Jason Siegler, vice president of Real Estate and Development at Condado Tacos, said in a release.
Condado Tacos restaurants each have a design unique to the community around them, according to the release. The McEwen Northside location will feature an outdoor patio in addition to a design showing elements from Franklin and Cool Springs.
Condado Tacos' menu options also include vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free offerings. The restaurant, which is known for its build-your-own options, joins several retailers at McEwen Northside, including Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille, Club Pilates, Jeni’s Ice Cream, Tiff’s Treats, Vintage Vine 100, Just Love Coffee Café, Prose Nail Salon, Shake Shack and North Italia.
