Construction on a new three story office building in Berry Farms will begin this spring.
According to a press release from Boyle Investment Company, Crestmark Bank will be the anchor tenant, occupying the top floor, in the 82,000-square-foot building known as Two Town Center.
Boyle is still searching for more tenants on other floors.
The new building will be located near One Town Center, a 105,000-square-foot office building occupied in part by the software company Pilgrim Consulting. The new building will be similar to One Town Center.
Ultimately, Boyle expects that Berry Farms will have 3 million square feet of office space, 1.8 million square feet of retail and 1,100 residential units.
The building is located just north of the Ramsey Solutions headquarters, which opened in Berry Farms last summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.