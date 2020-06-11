Construction has started at a mixed-use development at the Northern end of Nolensville.
The second phase of Burkitt Commons, located at the corner of Nolensville Road and Burkitt Place Drive, will include, retail, restaurant and medical office space. The developer PGM Properties expects to finish construction by fall of 2020.
The new development will be immediately south of the first phase of construction, which includes restaurants, retail shops and 200 townhomes and condominiums.
The first phase already has a number of successful tenants including Tito’s Mexican Restaurant, Earthwise Pet Supply and Hoss’ Loaded Burgers.
“Nolensville has experienced significant growth over the past few years and interest in the development is a reflection of that growth,” PGM Properties partner John McReynolds said, according to a press release.
The second phase of construction is on an 18-acre tract of land. A master plan shows additional space south of the first phase of development slated for future development.
