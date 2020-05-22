Editor’s note: In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, various area companies are releasing workers and/or ceasing operations. The Home Page is reporting such personnel moves on a regular basis.
The company operating the Embassy Suites hotel in Cool Springs laid off 111 employees near the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.
In a notice filed with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the company notes that it anticipates the layoffs to be temporary, but can’t guarantee that.
The hotel laid off employees on March 12, and they still haven’t returned to work. The employees were not represented by a collective bargaining agreement.
Around the same time, the Florida-based parent company of Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill and Bonefish Grill announced layoffs for more than 2,400 employees across Tennessee. The company hopes the layoffs will be temporary. The company laid off some employees in Williamson County, where the company has one location for each of those restaurants.
In April, the Texas-based company Visionworks, which operates retail stores selling eyeglasses, also reported temporary lay offs more than 200 employees across Tennessee. Those layoffs affected some employees in Williamson County.
