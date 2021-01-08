California Closets of Nashville, a leader in custom closets and personalized home organizational systems for more than two decades in Middle Tennessee, has been named the top Franchise of the Year among the company’s nearly 150 showrooms throughout North and South America.
Owned and operated by Brentwood resident Kurt Schusterman, the local team received the award virtually during the company’s annual awards gala. Its Nashville-area showroom is located in Cool Springs at 420 Cool Springs Boulevard.
"I am so grateful for our amazing team of people here in Nashville — our incredible designers, installers, administration and production,” Schusterman said in a press release. “Every member of our team is extremely passionate about delivering a customer experience that consistently exceeds the customers expectation which we call Designing Better Lives.
“It's humbling to see how Middle Tennessee supports and raves about their experience with us with more five-star Google reviews than all the Nashville competitors combined. We are so grateful to Middle Tennessee for their unwavering and growing support of our local business and our families.”
California Closets of Nashville has been serving customers in Middle Tennessee, West Tennessee, East Tennessee, South Central Kentucky and Northern Alabama for 22 years.
“Kurt Schusterman and the California Closets team in Nashville do far more than sell home organization systems; they care deeply about their customers and their local community,” said April Broome, vice president, Franchising, California Closet Company Inc.
“Customers benefit from their unwavering customer care and service. The local communities in Nashville benefit from Kurt’s heart for service. You only have to spend a very short amount of time with anyone on this team to see the passion for what they do shine through.”
The local California Closets operation is a consistent innovation leader with the global franchise, according to the release. The Nashville team operates out of a Cool Springs showroom which unveiled its award-winning revamped Showroom 2.0 design in 2019.
It was the first in the nation to showcase California Closets Essentials accessories line, among the first to launch the historic collaboration with Martha Stewart on the new Everyday System modular line, and the local design team was one of the first to pivot to virtual design consultations in 2020.
