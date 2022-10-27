Franklin's CoolSprings Galleria has announced a variety of news restaurants and retailers ahead of the 2022 holiday season.
According to a news release, new tenants include:
Nori Japan is located in the food court and offers dishes prepared fresh daily with the finest ingredients. Incorporating tepanyaki cooking allows them to deliver healthy and unique Japanese dishes that burst with flavor. The combination of delicious tasting dishes at an exceptional value is what makes Nori Japan stand apart from other fast-food restaurants.
Palmetto Moon Celebrates Southern Lifestyle! Palmetto Moon unites the flair and comforts of Southern living with unique gifts, stylish apparel & accessories, collegiate gear, footwear, drinkware and more! Located on the lower level near Buckle.
Magnolia Soap & Bath Co., located on the lower level near Dillard’s, offers plant-based soap products. They believe you don't have to sacrifice your health for beauty, so they use only domestically sourced, naturally grown ingredients that have actually felt and seen the sun. The team at Magnolia can't wait to help you lose the harsh chemicals and discover plant-based beauty!
Nature’s Euphoria is an alternative health and wellness store primarily focused on THC-free supplements & products that benefit overall mental & physical well-being. Locally owned and located on the lower level near Champs.
Go! Calendars & Games is located on the upper level near Forever21. Just in time for all your holiday gift-giving, be sure to check out their 2023 calendars, puzzles, games, and more!
In addition to those restaurants and retailers, two other additions will be opening soon.
See’s Candies 'Quality without Compromise' is not just a motto at See's Candies, it’s the most important ingredient in their recipe for success. Perfect for gifting, you’ll want to be sure to stop by See’s Candies to get all your sweet chocolate treats for the holiday season! They will be located on the lower level near the Apple store.
Hickory Farms, which will be located on the lower level near Pottery Barn, has all the best snack packs for your upcoming gatherings. Friends & Family will be sure to love Hickory Farm's meats, cheeses, candy & more!
