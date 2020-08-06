The Brentwood private prison company CoreCivic will change its corporate structure from a real estate trust to a corporation next January.
The change gives the company much more financial flexibility. As a corporation, CoreCivic will no longer be required to pay 90% of its profits back to shareholders as dividends, but it will have to pay more in corporate income tax.
Last year, CoreCivic paid out $210 million in dividends and paid $196 million in corporate income taxes. CoreCivic was previously a C corporation from 2009 to 2012.
The board of directors suspended dividend payments in June, when the company announced it was investigating the change. Now, the company plans to dedicate that money primarily to reducing its debt load. The company has about $600 million in loans that will mature in the next three years.
In addition, CoreCivic is also evaluating whether it should sell some non-core assets to generate even more cash. That would be a quick and easy way for the private prison operator to generate new cash without going through U.S. banks, which have largely turned their backs on the private industry.
The company expect those sales would generate $150 million. The cash from those “non-core” properties could go into new, more profitable projects.
While the move will free up millions of dollars to help lower its debt, the company described the increased tax burden as “modest.” The company estimated that its funds from operations would have been about 11% lower last year as a corporation.
In a press release, the company said it would also use the cash for its operations, including optimizing prison capacity and expanding into reentry programs that it couldn’t carry out as a real estate trust.
In a presentation for investors, the company noted that switching corporate structures could allow the company to expand into health care services, such as chronic care management, substance abuse and mental health services.
During the second quarter, the company’s net income of $22.2 million was about 54% lower than the year before. That’s partly because border crossings surged in 2019, and CoreCivic was housing a historically high number of detainees for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, CoreCivic’s biggest client.
This year, the new coronavirus has reduced the number of ICE detainees, as well as the prison populations of some states. The company has also increased wages for many of its detention center employees because of the pandemic.
On a conference call executives for CoreCivic stressed that they believe the company’s stock is undervalued. CoreCivic’s share fell by about 3% when the company announced plans to investigate changing the corporate structure earlier this summer. Share again fell about 3% after the company announced the change.
The company’s share’s have fallen about 47% over the last six month, following the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.