The Williamson County Job Fair will bring over 100 employers to the rapidly developing McEwen Northside on Aug. 19, 2021.
The annual event is the county’s biggest hiring effort each year, poised to be no different in 2021 with 100 employers across education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, hospitality and more offering at least 1,000 positions on the fourth floor of the McEwen Northside office tower in Franklin. The Job Fair, spanning from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will be executed by the partnership of Williamson Inc., Visit Franklin, the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce and the American Job Center.
In 2015, Williamson County notched the largest employment hike of any county in the United States at a time when the Obama-era national unemployment rate had already reached a historic low. The County saw a 6.8 percent increase in job creation that year according to Federal Reserve Economic Data, more than triple the national average, and steadily decreased unemployment from 3.2 percent in December that year to an even two percent in April 2019, beaten only May 2001’s historic low of 1.9 percent.
In both cases of lowest unemployment rates, however, tumultuous socioeconomic crises presented setbacks—the Bush-era recession marked by rampant military spending on overseas deployments and the recent COVID-19 pandemic. In the case of the former, Williamson County saw unemployment jump from 2.8 in April 2007 to 8.2 in June 2009, and the pandemic similarly launched county unemployment from 2.6 in January 2020 to a peak of 10.7 in April that same year. Recovery since then, however, has been rapid in comparison to past trends, reaching 2.7 to almost by May 2021—nearly a complete reversal of the pandemic’s effects.
“We have over 100,000 people who commute into Williamson County for work each day,” said Williamson Inc. Chief Economic Development Officer Elizabeth McCreary, “but with a 3.4 percent local unemployment rate and over 1,000 open positions represented at this job fair alone, we are looking for ways to bridge the gap between employers and job seekers.”
McCreary pointed to unemployment for the Greater Nashville MSA and tied it to the upcoming job fair because Williamson County, the seventh strongest county nationwide by purchasing power according to SmartAsset, is expected to continue leading the way in economic growth for the region. Williamson County is already averaging the addition of at least one new, notable corporate headquarters per month even with Spirit Airlines rescinding its commitment to relocate in May.
This makes it increasingly important that McEwen Northside should host the County Job Fair as it has become one of the biggest single contributors to the county’s ability to lure corporate headquarters to plant their roots in the area. The rapidly developing Cool Springs property—whose third phase is currently under construction—has already netted the county’s chamber of commerce in addition to Censis Technologies, CapWealth, Design and Engineering Inc., Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP, Mitsubishi, Regions Bank and Renew Co.
“Our businesses continue to struggle in the COVID-19 economic recovery and finding employees is one large piece of that recovery effort,” added Spring Hill Chamber Executive Director Rebecca Melton. “We are thrilled to partner on a solution that can directly impact their ability to return to normal operations.”
