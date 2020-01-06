Credit Suisse analyst Jailendra Singh last week launched coverage of Tivity Health shares with a ‘neutral’ rating and a $22 price target, which leaves about 6 percent upside.
In her note to clients, Singh wrote that Franklin-based Tivity, which markets fitness and weight loss plans, can benefit from broad health care tailwinds such as the growth of Medicare Advantage plans and the increased focus on social determinants as factors in the cost of health care. Those factors, she said, should drive Tivity’s health care revenues at a high single-digit pace in the near future.
Shares of Tivity (Ticker: TVTY) were down nearly 2 percent to $20.28 midday Friday. They have risen more than 20 percent in the past six months.
