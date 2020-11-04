Crye-Leike Real Estate Services has recently hired a licensed Realtor with more than two decades of experience who will serve the residential real estate needs of buyers and sellers throughout Williamson and surrounding counties.
Valinda Tuey, affiliated with Crye-Leike’s Franklin-Cool Springs branch office, has spent the last 25 years privately investing in real estate throughout Tennessee, Alabama, California and Arizona. She is no stranger to the long process of house hunting and going through the real estate motions, according to a press release from the company,
Wanting to help others navigate one of the biggest financial decisions in their lives, Tuey decided to earn her real estate license. She said she is looking forward to working with Crye-Leike and becoming an asset to the Franklin community.
“After investing in real estate for so many years, I know the value of homeownership and the financial security that it brings,” said Tuey. “I became a Realtor to help guide others in achieving their dreams.”
For more information regarding real estate in and around Franklin, visit Crye-Leike’s branch office, located at 206A Cool Springs Blvd, Suite 101, or visit the Crye-Leike website.
Tuey may be reached at 615-364-1198, or via email at [email protected].
