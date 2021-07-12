A daycare site in Franklin sold for more than $5.1 million, according to B+E, the brokerage company who sold the property.
B+E said that the property, located at 120 Swanson Branch Way in Franklin, was purchased by an individual, but they could not give details about who the property sold to.
At present, The Learning Experience, a daycare for infants, pre-k and kindergarten students, is located there.
B+E calls itself the first brokerage and technology platform for net lease real estate and is based in New York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.