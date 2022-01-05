Americaneagle.com, a global digital agency headquartered in Chicago, shared news Wednesday of the opening of its new office in Franklin.
The company says the new office positions it closer to a variety of its valuable clients and strengthens its overall presence in the region.
Americaneagle.com says its new office location enables the company to bridge the gap between its US-based offices in Chicago, Dallas, New York, Washington, D.C, Milwaukee, and more. Additionally, it says it gives the company a strong Southeastern foundation to build upon in order to continue serving a variety of industry-leading businesses and organizations.
"We're excited about the opportunities the new Franklin office will bring us," Vice President of Strategic Alliances Jerry Boduch said. "It will not only allow us to better serve our existing clients in the area, but it will also allow us to service new clients in and around the state."
Tony Svanascini, Chief Executive Officer at Americaneagle.com, commented, "Nashville is quickly becoming a popular destination for tech industry stalwarts so we're really looking forward to expanding our presence in the local area. Furthermore, we're looking forward to expanding our team of talented professionals to help serve this exciting market."
Americaneagle.com says it offers a full suite of digital services including website design and development, hosting and security, digital marketing, strategy and more.
The new office is located at 6440 Carothers Pkwy, Suite 205. Currently, Americaneagle.com serves the following Tennessee-based businesses and organizations: Nashville Electric, Tennessee Association of Nurse Anesthetists, The Gideon's International, Astec Industries and Memphis Area Transit Authority.
