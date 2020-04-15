The founder of the Franklin-based artificial intelligence company Digital Reasoning is resuming his role as CEO.
An executive from the art world will be a co-CEO.
In his role as CEO, Digital Reasoning founder Tim Estes will focus on the company’s overall corporate strategy, building the brand globally and working with customers to meet their changing needs.
Estes served as CEO from from the company’s inception in 2000 to April 2017, when Brett Jackson stepped into the role. Estes stayed with Digital Reasoning as president and focused on product development. The Nashville Business Journal reported that Jackson resigned in May 2019.
Brook Hazelton will serve as co-CEO. Hazelton is an existing investor in Digital Reasoning, and was the president of North and South America for the art company Christie’s. Prior to that he was also the global CEO of the auction house Phillips and worked in finance with Goldman Sachs and the Carlyle Group.
Hazelton will lead the company’s commercial operations. That includes scaling the organization, achieving revenue targets, managing expenses and fostering a strong and healthy culture.
“In our respective roles, we will focus both on the growth in the market and the scaling of the business and operations. In doing so, we aspire to accelerate Digital Reasoning’s next phase of growth by providing significant value for clients and creating rewarding career experiences for our employees,” Hazelton said, according to a press release.
According to a press release, the company decided to appoint Hazelton partly because the coronavirus pandemic is causing a surge in demand for Digital Reasoning’s products, especially in the health care and finance sectors.
Digital Reasoning’s technology can analyze large volumes of human communication. They work with companies in the finance and health care industries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.