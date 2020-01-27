The Franklin tech company Digital Reasoning has raised another $20 million and opened a new office in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
The Franklin company that makes artificial intelligence software to understand human behaviors successfully closed a $20 million round of funding through MidCap Financial last year.
MidCap Financial is based in Maryland and looks for transactions worth between $5 million and $750 million. It is managed by finance giant Apollo Global Management, the majority owner of LifePoint Health and former backer of Noranda Aluminum Holding.
The funding through MidCap financial is in addition to two other investments in 2019.
The Australian finance group Macquarie invested an undisclosed amount in February last year to increase the company’s reach in Australia and Asia. In September, an arm of the U.K.-based Standard Chartered Bank invested an undisclosed amount to expand the company’s reach in international markets.
The company also announced a new office in Northern Ireland. In July, Digital Reasoning opened an office in Singapore to serve clients in Asia and the Pacific region. The company now has nearly 200 employees at offices in Franklin, New York, London, Washington D.C. and the new locations in Belfast and Singapore.
In a press release, Digital Reasoning’s Chief People Officer Kathy DeKam said the new international offices have helped the company attract talent.
“Due to our sustained global growth, we looked beyond the U.S. borders to find amazing talent who possessed unique perspectives and exceptional skills,” DeKam said, according to the release. “We discovered seasoned experts around the world that could enrich our culture and help us continue building market-leading solutions.”
In a press release announcing the new office, the company called 2019 its most financially successful year since its inception in 2000.
