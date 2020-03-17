Dollar General has announced the dedication of the first hour of each shopping day to senior shoppers and has amended store operating hours in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release, the Goodlettesville-based dollar store chain is encouraging seniors to shop during the first hour of business in order to reduce the risk of exposure of carriers of the coronavirus.
Dollar General is also discouraging other customers from shopping in this first hour and asking them to plan their trips around the request so that the most vulnerable customers can avoid crowded stores and the threat of exposure.
“In keeping with our mission and our ongoing commitment to serve our communities, we are dedicating the first hour of each day to seniors. We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” Dollar General CEO Todd said in the news release.
“During these unprecedented times, Dollar General is diligently working to meet the ongoing needs of our customers and communities. We are proud to live our mission and provide customers with everyday low prices on the household essentials that are used and replenished most often."
