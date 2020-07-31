The Nashville-area office of Birmingham-based Doster Construction Co. has moved within Franklin.
The new office is located at 231 South Royal Oaks Blvd. The previous office had an address of 2000 Meridian Blvd. About 40 employees work from the local office, which is overseen by Gregg Lynch.
Doster has completed more than 300 projects throughout Tennessee over the last 30 years. Notable projects include Saturn, Velocity in the Gulch, 1700 Midtown and The Freedom Forum.
Doster has several projects underway in Tennessee including NOVEL Edgehill, three new Tennessee State Park Inns, and renovations at North Knoxville Medical Center. Other completed work includes the Graduate Hotel, HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital of Franklin, Novel Bellevue Place, Peyton Stakes in Germantown, Vanderbilt Stallworth Rehabilitation Hospital Renovations, Accent Bellevue, and Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center.
“We are proud of our continued success in Nashville market and excited to have a new space that will accommodate our growing team,” said Gregg Lynch, Doster Vice President and Nashville Division Manager.
Founded in 1969, Doster consistently ranks as one of the nation’s top 400 contractors by Engineering News Record.
